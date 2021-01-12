Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Kearney keen to instil winning mindset at Western Force

The Former Ireland international signed for Western Force in September after 15 seasons for Leinster, during which he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles. Capped 95 times by his national team, the 34-year-old Kearney was part of the Six Nations-winning sides of 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:26 IST
Rugby-Kearney keen to instil winning mindset at Western Force

Western Force's Irish fullback Rob Kearney is hoping to bring his winning mentality to the team during his year-long spell with the Perth-based Australian side. The Former Ireland international signed for Western Force in September after 15 seasons for Leinster, during which he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles.

Capped 95 times by his national team, the 34-year-old Kearney was part of the Six Nations-winning sides of 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018. "I'm very lucky that I've come from some teams and some cultures where we've won a lot of trophies and silverware," Kearney told the Australian Associated Press.

"Hopefully, I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team." Having arrived in Brisbane last month and quarantined in a hotel for two weeks, Kearney only met his new team mates on Tuesday.

"I think I've lost a kilogram or two after the few weeks' quarantine. So I'll be asking the boys to stack on more weight," Kearney, who reportedly bench-pressed his hotel bed in the absence of proper fitness equipment, added. "When you're forced to have to adapt, you can make sessions up pretty quickly and can surprise yourself with how much work you can get done in a small room."

Western Force welcome defending champions ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU season opener on Feb. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can't show laxity: Health ministry.

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world even though daily new cases declining in India, we cant show laxity Health ministry....

Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: SII

Serum Institute of India SII CEOAdar Poonawalla on Tuesday described the dispatch ofCovishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculationdrive a proud and historic moment.Early Tuesday, the first consignment of the vaccinesrolled out ...

China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

World Health Organisation experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic, China said on Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesperson...

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine says soldiers raided his home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africas longest-serving leaders.Patrick Onya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021