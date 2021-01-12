Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:19 IST
Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers

India's top-ranked women's player Ankita Raina moved to the final round of the Australian Open Qualifiers with a gutsy three-set win over world number 118 Katarina Zavatska but it was curtains for Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's singles.

In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita overcame a second-set lapse to win 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the second round against the Ukrainian.

The match lasted two hours and 20 minutes.

It is Ankita's sixth attempt to crack the singles main draw of a Grand Slam and she is now just one win away from creating history.

Only Nirupama Vaidyanathan and Sania Mirza have competed in the women's singles main draw of a Grand Slam from India till date.

Nirupama had reached the second round of the Australian Open in 1998 while Sania quit competing in the singles category in 2012.

In the men's singles being held in Doha, Ramkumar lost his second round 3-6 2-6 to Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu in 69 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

About 43.96 pc COVID-19 patients are in healthcare facilities, 56.04 pc in home isolation: Health Ministry.

About 43.96 pc COVID-19 patients are in healthcare facilities, 56.04 pc in home isolation Health Ministry....

J-K: Handloom, Handicraft dept's training centres empowering women in Shopian

To help the women of Shopian find employment and make them self reliant, the Handloom and Handicrafts department of Jammu and Kashmir administration is training them in carpet making and Sozni embroidery arts at seven training centres acros...

Vaccine drive set in motion: first flight with Covishield lands in Delhi from Pune

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on...

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can't show laxity: Health ministry.

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world even though daily new cases declining in India, we cant show laxity Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021