Soccer-Burnley turn to artificial intelligence in search for academy players

Burnley Academy Manager Jon Pepper said he hoped the global talent search would allow players who join their Category 1 Premier League Academy to pursue their dreams to become top-flight players.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:41 IST
Burnley's search for prospective academy players will be boosted by the power of artificial intelligence, with the Premier League club announcing on Tuesday that it had partnered with talent identification platform AiSCOUT. The club said interested players above the age of 14 can upload videos of themselves undertaking specific drills to the platform's mobile app and their performance will be compared against others on the artificial intelligence system.

Scouts will use data to rate players' technical, athletic, cognitive and psychometric ability, with a chosen few invited to attend formal academy trials later this year. "This is a first opportunity for us to introduce new data-led technologies into the club and promote Burnley to the wider football world by giving aspirational young players across the world an opportunity," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said.

"We look forward to expanding the programme throughout 2021." Pace, who took charge following American firm ALK Capital's acquisition of an 84% stake in the club last month, said the trial represents an open and inclusive chance for players.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of youth soccer in the Lancashire region and across the UK. Burnley Academy Manager Jon Pepper said he hoped the global talent search would allow players who join their Category 1 Premier League Academy to pursue their dreams to become top-flight players.

