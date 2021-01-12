Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:03 IST
Nishchal wins T2 women's 50m rifle 3P trials

Haryana's Nishchal won the T2 women's 50m rifle 3 position trials, outgunning a quality finals field at the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range here on Tuesday.

After finishing third in the T1 trials earlier, Nishchal shot 459.1 to beat T1 winner Tejaswini Sawant, who had to settle for the second place with 458.1.

The experienced Tejaswini still managed to beat fellow Olympic quota holder Anjum Moudgil for a second time in two days as the Punjab shooter finished third with an effort of 447.8 in the finals.

The day also saw the commencement of the T1 trap trials. Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari were leading after the first three rounds of day one, in the men's and women's sections respectively.

Aakash Khushwaha and Kirti Gupta were ahead in the junior men's and women's sections PTI APA AHAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

