Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badminton-Nehwal cleared to play in Thailand after antibody test

can confirm three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today at the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour have been cleared to take their place in the draw," the governing body said. "They are confirmed as Saina Nehwal (India), HS Prannoy (India), and Jones Ralfy Jansen (Germany).

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:33 IST
Badminton-Nehwal cleared to play in Thailand after antibody test
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been allowed to take her place in the draw for the Thailand Open after being initially withdrawn following a positive test for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) said earlier that Nehwal and men's world number 28 HS Prannoy had tested positive and withdrawn from the Open, along with Nehwal's husband, Parupalli Kashyap, who was quarantined in his hotel room.

The Thailand Open is the first tournament of the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour. "The BWF... can confirm three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today at the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour have been cleared to take their place in the draw," the governing body said.

"They are confirmed as Saina Nehwal (India), HS Prannoy (India), and Jones Ralfy Jansen (Germany). The fourth player, Adham Hatem Elgamal from Egypt, has been withdrawn." Prannoy, Jansen and Elgamal returned negative results for COVID-19 after their samples were re-tested, while Nehwal was found to be positive again, the BWF added.

However, Nehwal, Prannoy and Jansen, who had all contracted COVID-19 late last year, were allowed back into the tournament after returning positive antibody blood tests. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 at some point but does not mean they are currently infected.

"The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament," the BWF said, adding that Elgamal was withdrawn because he had tested positive for COVID-19 but had no antibodies for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GM charges up new unit to sell electric delivery vans, gear

The market for battery-powered delivery vehicles and equipment has so much potential that General Motors is forming a new business unit to serve it.The first product for the new venture called BrightDrop will be an electric-powered wheeled ...

Panel submits report to MIB reviewing guidelines on TV rating agencies: Javadekar

A committee constituted to review guidelines on television rating agencies in India submitted its report to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting MIB on Tuesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.He announced that the recommendat...

Mumbai blasts perpetrators enjoying 5-star hospitality under State protection: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday asserted that the international community must not allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified as it told the UN Security Council that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts is given no...

Class 4 student raped in UP, hospitalised after condition deteriorates

An 11-year-old student of class 4, who was allegedly raped, was on Tuesday admitted to the medical college here after her condition deteriorated.Family members of the victim alleged that after committing the crime, the accused from the same...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021