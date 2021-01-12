Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Pant, Gill and Saini 'look dapper' in pink caps

The members of the Indian cricket team are in an ecstatic mood after their inspiring show on Monday which denied Australia a win in the Pink Test. With the team in high spirits, Shubman Gill on Tuesday shared pictures with teammates, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini, sporting the McGrath Foundation pink caps.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:50 IST
Ind vs Aus: Pant, Gill and Saini 'look dapper' in pink caps
Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Rishabh Pant (Photo/ Shubman Gill Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The members of the Indian cricket team are in an ecstatic mood after their inspiring show on Monday which denied Australia a win in the Pink Test. With the team in high spirits, Shubman Gill on Tuesday shared pictures with teammates, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini, sporting the McGrath Foundation pink caps. "The Pink test. Can anyone guess what the conversation is about in the second picture," Gill tweeted.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also shared the pictures and wrote: "Our boys looking dapper in those @McGrathFdn pink hats! @RealShubmanGill @navdeepsaini96 @RishabhPant17 #KKR #Candid #AUSvIND." The match had ended in a draw after Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted brilliantly. After the match, the McGrath Foundation on Monday shared that it has beaten the record for the largest-ever crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground, filling the equivalent of the biggest stadium the hosts has ever seen, selling more than 150,000 virtual Pink Seats and raising a phenomenal $3,012,340.

The record for the largest sporting crowd at the SCG is 78,056 at the Rugby League Grand final between St George and South Sydney Rabbitohs in 1965, while the biggest sporting crowd recorded in Australia is 121,696 at the MCG. Glenn McGrath, co-founder, and president of the McGrath Foundation had said the McGrath Foundation has been overwhelmed by the support of people right across Australia and around the world, who 'pinked up' by buying virtual Pink Seats.

"To say we're blown away is an understatement. In the 13 years of the Pink Test, we have seen how Australia has gone into bat for the McGrath Foundation, but we never imagined we would be here today having raised over $3 million," he had said. "This past year has been tough for everyone, but even in these challenging times, the generosity of Australians and the broader cricketing community is just incredible. We remain so humbled by the response and we want to express our sincere thanks to everyone who bought a virtual Pink Seat to help keep the 'pink' in the Sydney Pink Test," McGrath had added.

The former Australian pacer had revealed the amount raised by McGrath Foundation will help 2,200 families going through breast cancer. "Your support means we will be able to fund 22 McGrath Breast Care Nurses for a year, who will support 2,200 families going through breast cancer," McGrath had said.

"Many people don't realise that it costs us around $14 million every year to fund our 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses, so the generosity everyone has shown over the last five days is absolutely essential in helping us towards our goal of 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support every Australian family going through breast cancer," he had added. The fourth Test and series decider will begin on Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

