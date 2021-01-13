ISL 7: Gurmeet Singh needs to learn from his mistake, says Kharsyntiew

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, assistant coach of NorthEast United, Alison Kharsyntiew said that goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh needs to learn from his mistakes going ahead in the season. NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC saw their winless streaks continue as they played out a drab 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

Luis Machado (27') opened the scoring for NorthEast United but Rahul Bheke (49') cancelled out his goal after the break to help the Blues salvage a point. The result meant NorthEast United are now winless in seven games, while Bengaluru saw their four-game losing streak end but with a draw. "We were leading by one goal and he made that mistake but mistakes happen sometimes. Gurmeet Singh did well throughout the game except for that one mistake and hope he will learn from that and be more confident in the next game," said Kharsyntiew in the post-match press conference.

Bengaluru had restored parity after a howler from NEUFC keeper Gurmeet. Dimas played Bheke on the right flank, who cut on his weaker foot before launching a shot at goal. Gurmeet made an error while collecting the ball, allowing Bheke to net his first goal of the season. "There should not be any individual errors at this level but as a player, you need to learn from it. Individually you have to analyze it and learn from it because at this level individual errors can cost you three points," he added.

Kharsyntiew also said that the team's target was to register a win but against a team like Bengaluru, they are happy to walk out with a draw. "The objective was to get three points but to play against Bengaluru is not easy. So one point is good enough for us and this will keep the positive energy in the team and give us the confidence to carry on in the next game," said Kharsyntiew.

NorthEast United is currently at the seventh position in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 12 points from 11 matches. The club will next take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)