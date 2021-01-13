Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Sourabh Verma, breezes into 2nd round

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over compatriot Sourabh Verma on Wednesday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:59 IST
Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Sourabh Verma, breezes into 2nd round
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over compatriot Sourabh Verma on Wednesday. Sourabh failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing to Kidambi 21-12, 21-11 in two consecutive sets.

Kidambi, who on Tuesday shared pictures of his bleeding nose, following the 'unacceptable' treatment being meted out to him while conducting coronavirus tests, sealed an easy win in a match that lasted just 31 minutes. Earlier in the day, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the second round of the tournament.

The world number ten Indian pair outclassed the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 19-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the first round of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday said that a doctor from the COVID-19 testing team attended Kidambi "shortly" after the team member reported that he had a nosebleed following a coronavirus test.

"On Tuesday, the player indicated he suffered a nose bleed following a mandatory PCR test. A doctor from the COVID-19 testing team located at the hotel attended to Kidambi shortly after," the BWF said in a statement. Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy, who had earlier been pulled out of the showpiece event citing positive COVID-19 tests, will compete in their first-round match respectively after testing negative for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&J may not meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply target by spring - NYT

Johnson Johnson is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. U.S. federal offici...

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Millet Exporters and FPOs of Millet

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA in association with Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project APDMP, an externally aided project funded by IFAD, organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Mill...

Hyundai takes railway route to ship 125 vehicle units to Nepal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday said it has commenced export shipments through railways mode, with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars going to Nepal.The first export consignment was flagged-off from the Walajabad Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021