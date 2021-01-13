Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi record second successive win, beat Andhra by six wickets

Delhi had defeated Mumbai in their opening game.Brief Scores Andhra Pradesh 1249 Ashwin Hebbar 32 Pradeep Sangwan 333, Ishant Sharma 217, Simarjeet Singh 221 lost to Delhi 1284 Anuj Rawat 33 Himmat Singh 32 not out M Harishankar Reddy 240 by six wickets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:21 IST
Delhi record second successive win, beat Andhra by six wickets

Delhi recorded their second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game, here on Wednesday.

Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra were restricted to 124/9 in their 20 overs, as Delhi bowlers led by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (3/33), put up an impressive show.

Delhi chased the target with three overs to spare even as skipper and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) fell cheaply.

For Andhra, Ashwin Hebber, who walked in at number five (32) was the top scorer as their entire top-order including skipper Ambati Rayadu (1), stumper K S Bharat (8) and Ricky Bhuvi (0) struggled.

Andhra were reeling at 36 for four at one stage. Their innings never got going as Delhi made regular inroads. India speedster Ishant Sharma (2/17), right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/21) and off-spinner Lalit Yadav (2/22) played their roles to perfection.

For Delhi, the chase wasn't exactly a walk in the park as they were reduced to 10 for two. But Nitish Rana (27) and Anuj Rawat (33) shared 52-runs for the third wicket to bring them back into the game.

After the two departed, Himmat Singh (32 not out) and Lalit Yadav (20 not out) ensured that there were no further hiccups as they forged an unbeaten 40-run fifth wicket stand to take their side home. Delhi had defeated Mumbai in their opening game.

Brief Scores: Andhra Pradesh 124/9 (Ashwin Hebbar 32; Pradeep Sangwan 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/17, Simarjeet Singh 2/21) lost to Delhi 128/4 (Anuj Rawat 33; Himmat Singh 32 not out; M Harishankar Reddy 2/40) by six wickets. Pondicherry 148/4 (Shedlon Jackson 82, Paras Dogra 32; Arun Chaprana 2/19) lost to Haryana 149/4 (Himanshu Rana 58, Shivam Chauhan 45; PankaJ Singh 2/31) by 6 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

Indias drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum on Wednesday with planes carrying vaccines flying into airports across the country from where the precious cargo was dispatched to small cities and towns in readiness for the inoculation exerc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower; U.S. inflation in focus

European shares were mixed on Wednesday and the dollar rebounded, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury stabilised below its 10-month high as markets focused on U.S. inflation data. After Asian equities saw modest gains, European shares opened lo...

Fewer protections, lower wages, and higher health risks : Homeworking in the COVID era

Since movement restrictions linked to the global spread of the virus were implemented in many countries, the number of people working from home has increased sharply, and that trend is expected to continue in coming years, despite the rollo...

Two minors detained for vehicle thefts in Mumbai

Two minors have been detained forallegedly stealing 47 vehicles in Mumbai and neighbouringThane district and selling them to make a quick buck, policesaid on Wednesday.The Dahisar police here nabbed the boys, both aged 17,when they were tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021