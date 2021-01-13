Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ankita Rainas bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.In the womens singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita lost the third and final round 2-6 6-3 1-6 to her Serbian opponent in almost two hours.Not being able to win points on her first serve hurt Ankita.Ankita said her opponent came out with her best game.It was good tennis from both of us, top level from the first game.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:22 IST
Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.

In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita lost the third and final round 2-6 6-3 1-6 to her Serbian opponent in almost two hours.

Not being able to win points on her first serve hurt Ankita.

Ankita said her opponent came out with her best game.

''It was good tennis from both of us, top level from the first game. She was serving very well and she was able to win free points with her serve,'' Ankita told PTI.

''In the second set I started reading her serves well and I started making better counter returns which gave me an advantage at the start of all the points. ''In the beginning of third set she again started serving well and won couple of quick points where she got a 3-0 lead. She was able to increase her speed in the strokes and serve as well.'' Ankita said despite trailing 1-5 in the decider she ''didn’t give up till the last point.'' ''I still had hope that I could come back because I gave everything I had out there. I am proud of the fighting spirit I showed out there today,'' she added.

It was the Indian's sixth attempt to qualify for a competition at the grand stage. However, Ankita is still hoping to make the main draw as the organisers have decided to take players, who lost in the final round to Melbourne for 'lucky loser' entry in case there are withdrawals.

''They (organisers) are taking me to Melbourne and considering the COVID-19 situation, there could be withdrawals. I am seventh in the queue. I am still hopeful,'' she said. In case she does not make it , Sumit Nagal will be the only Indian to compete in the singles event of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the men's singles event. Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the first round of the men's singles event while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost in the second round to French player Constant Lestienne 2-6 3-6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Turkmenistan hold foreign office consultations, discuss economic cooperation

India and Turkmenistan hold the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperation. The Indian side was led...

New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators: Baghel

The Centres new farm laws willbenefit capitalists and not cultivators, and it is unfortunatethat peasants are being troubled by the NDA government in anagrarian country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghelsaid on Wednesday.According ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,52...

China's Sinovac vaccine shows 50.38 pc efficacy in Brazil, less than claimed earlier

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine has been found to be far less effective than vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to a Brazil government statement on Tuesday, which raised questions about the lack of transparency of Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021