Soccer-Barca edge Sociedad in shootout to reach Super Cup final

Barcelona booked their place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup after overcoming Real Sociedad 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Wednesday. Riqui Puig struck the decisive fifth penalty to send Barca into Sunday's final after Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong had squandered their spot-kicks and Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose and Jon Bautista had failed to score.

De Jong headed Barca in front in the 39th minute after nice link up play between Martin Braithwaite and Griezmann but the Dutchman committed a handball early in the second half and Sociedad's Oyarzabal levelled from the spot. Holders Real Madrid meet Athletic Bilbao on Thursday in the other semi-final.

