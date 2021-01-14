Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. The board said in June the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain likely became disoriented in the fog. NBA roundup: Sixers slip past Heat in OT

Joel Embiid scored 35 of his 45 points in the second half and overtime to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Miami Heat 137-134 on Tuesday. Embiid was 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, including two with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Danny Green tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers on his way to 29 points, and he added 10 rebounds as the Sixers snapped a three-game losing streak. Red Wings name Dylan Larkin as team captain

Forward Dylan Larkin was named the 37th captain of the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced on Wednesday. Larkin, a Detroit-area native and former University of Michigan star, has served as an alternate captain in each of the past two seasons. The 24-year-old will be the first captain for the Red Wings since Henrik Zetterberg retired on Sept. 14, 2018. Korda continues progress with maiden ATP final spot at Delray

American Sebastian Korda, who hit the headlines by reaching the fourth round of the French Open in October, has booked a spot in his first ATP Tour final after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the Delray Beach Open semi-finals. Korda, the son of former world No.2 and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, made his Grand Slam debut at the U.S. Open as a wildcard last year. Sailing: Top Gun on water with flight key to America's Cup fight

Kitted out more like fighter jet pilots than sailors, three crews from Britain, Italy and the United States begin a series of dog fights this week to claim the Prada Cup in New Zealand. At stake for INEOS Team UK, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club American Magic is the chance to challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup. Rowing: Canada's Olympic gold medallist Heddle dies aged 55

Triple Olympic rowing gold medallist Kathleen Heddle, the quiet, stoic foil to flamboyant, gregarious pairs partner Marnie McBean, has died after a long battle with cancer, Rowing Canada said on Wednesday. She died at the age of 55 on Monday at her home in Vancouver, said a Rowing Canada statement issued on behalf of her family. Alex de Minaur wins Antalya Open

Fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia secured his fourth career ATP Tour singles title after Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired two games into the first set of the final of the Antalya Open on Wednesday in Turkey. The eighth-seeded Bublik was unsuccessful in his bid to play through the pain after sustaining a right ankle injury in his semifinal victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. Aryna Sabalenka stays hot, captures title in Abu Dhabi

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her 2021 season with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Veronika Kudermetova of Russia to clinch the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and extend her winning streak to 15 matches. After finishing 2020 with trophies at Ostrava and Linz, the strongly built Sabalenka started her new campaign in the same vein in Abu Dhabi and will rise three spots to a career-best world number seven when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday. MLB suspending political contributions after Capitol rampage

Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions after a mob exhorted by President Donald Trump rampaged through the U.S. Capitol last week, it said on Wednesday. MLB made the statement as the House of Representatives moved towards a vote to make Trump the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

