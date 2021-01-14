Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar entitled to his opinion, doesn't affect us one bit, says Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said former India great Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion, but it does not affect the Australian team one bit. As the third Test between India and Australia ended as a draw, Sunil Gavaskar had openly criticised Paine and he even went on to say that the wicket-keeper batsman has his days numbered as the Test skipper.

"I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that. He is entitled to his opinion, it does not affect us one bit, if anything it is adding to the Test match. Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say, but in the end, we do not have anything to do with him," said Paine during a virtual press conference on Thursday. Paine has been dealing with severe criticism for his behaviour behind the stumps. He was also fined for swearing at the umpire and complaining about Decision Review System (DRS). On the final day of the third Test, he had a verbal duel with Ravichandran Ashwin. To make the matters worse, Paine also ended up dropping three catches as the third Test ended as a draw.

"I just think I will handle it differently, last Test I let it get under my skin, I have admitted that. I will concentrate on myself and leading my team. This game is about controlling what we can control. If we can do that, we will be in a good position. If you look at my entire career, I have done a good job of staying relaxed. At times, you feel you get caught up in the moment," said Paine. Paine was seen chirping quite a bit on the final day of the Pink Test, but to make the matters worse, he ended up dropping three catches and this is the most he has dropped since coming into the Australian team for the 2017/18 Ashes series.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning January 15. The third Test between both these sides had ended as a draw. (ANI)

