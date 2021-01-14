Pucovski ruled out, Harris replaces him for final Test
Skipper Tim Paine said Pucovski, who made a half-century in his debut game in Sydney, could not clear the fitness test on the eve of the game. He injured his right shoulder on day five of the drawn third Test. ''Will Pucovski won't play tomorrow. He tried to train this morning and didn’t quite come up so, he would have a bit of work to do I imagine with our medicos to see where he goes from here but I think he is obviously missing this Test match,'' Paine said at the pre-match virtual press conference.
''...Marcus Harris will replace him and there will be some discussions around Will's recovery and what that looks like, I am not sure at the moment. Marcus Harris will come in, open the batting and looking forward to seeing what he can do,'' Paine added Harris has been travelling with the Australia squad through the series but last played a Test during the Ashes last year.
The southpaw, who has scored 385 runs in nine Tests, is the only change in Australia's eleven in the series deciding game. The series is tied 1-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a dramatic draw.
Australia playing XI: Tim Paine (captain), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.
