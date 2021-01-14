Left Menu
Development News Edition

SL vs Eng, 1st Test: Karunaratne ruled out, Chandimal to lead hosts

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunratne on Thursday was ruled out of the first Test against England, and as a result, Dinesh Chandimal will be leading the side.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:55 IST
SL vs Eng, 1st Test: Karunaratne ruled out, Chandimal to lead hosts
Dimuth Karunaratne (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunratne on Thursday was ruled out of the first Test against England, and as a result, Dinesh Chandimal will be leading the side. Karunaratne has been ruled out due to a fractured thumb. This was announced at the time of the toss by stand-in skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

The toss was won by Sri Lanka and the hosts decided to bat first in the first Test against England here at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka's playing XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson. For England, Dan Lawrence is making his Test debut. He has become the 697th player to represent England in the longest format of the game.

The visitors have opted to rest James Anderson in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The series between Sri Lanka and England is a part of the World Test Championship. These two sides were slated to play against each other last year, but the series had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Former presidential contender Andrew Yang to run for New York mayor

Former 2020 U.S. presidential contender Andrew Yang on Wednesday said he will run for mayor of New York City as a Democrat in this years elections. Yang built an ardent grassroots following in attempt to become the Democratic Partys nominee...

Mumbai:Woman dies after being 'pushed' out of train by husband

A 26-year-old woman has diedafter her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running localtrain while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a policeofficial said on Thursday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon betweenChembur and ...

UPDATE 2-Chinese exports grow more than expected in Dec, imports quicken

Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, customs data showed on Thursday, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made exports more expensive for overseas buyers. A ro...

Equity indices trade lower, IT scrips under pressure

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday dragged by technology stocks. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 199 points or 0.4 per cent at 49,293 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 48 points or 0.33 per cent to 14...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021