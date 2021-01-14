Kiwi Sophie Devine smashes fastest century in women's T20

Left Menu
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck the fastest women's T20 century on Thursday, reaching the ton in just 36 balls in the ongoing domestic Super Smash tournament.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:30 IST
White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck the fastest women's T20 century on Thursday, reaching the ton in just 36 balls in the ongoing domestic Super Smash tournament. Devine, who had completed her 14-day mandatory quarantine only four days ago, achieved the feat against Otago Women in the 15th match of the tournament. The Wellington Women batter's unbeaten 108 off 38 balls was also the fastest Super Smash century, for men or women cricket.

The New Zealand skipper broke the record of West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who had smashed a 38-ball ton against South Africa in 2010. With this century, Devine has also surpassed New Zealand batter Suzie Bates (five) and Australia opener Alyssa Healy (five) on the list of most T20 tons in women's cricket.

In the match, Wellington Women thrashed Otago Women by 10 wickets courtesy of Devine's blazing century. Wellington Women needed 129 runs to win but Devine's knock saw the side sealing the game inside nine overs. Meanwhile, New Zealand women's cricket team (White Ferns) will be hosting ODI and T20 World Champions England and Australia, respectively, over the second half of this summer as the women's international schedule roars back into life.

With government support, the England women's side will arrive in New Zealand on Saturday, January 26, and undergo the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period ahead of playing the White Ferns in three ODIs and three T20Is between February 23 and March 7. Once England finishes its managed isolation period, it will travel to Queenstown for a nine-day training camp, including warm-up games at John Davies Oval on February 14 and 16.

Less than a week after England depart, the Australia women's side will arrive in the country and undergo managed isolation ahead of three T20Is at Hamilton's Seddon Park and three Rose Bowl ODIs at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

