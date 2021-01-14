Left Menu
Doping-Olympic hurdles champion McNeal suspended for violating anti-doping rules

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:02 IST
Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Brianna McNeal has been charged and provisionally suspended for violating World Athletics' Anti-Doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The AIU said the 29-year-old McNeal, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was also world champion in 2013, was charged with "tampering within the results management process".

