Churchill Brothers play out goal-less draw against Mohammedan Sporting

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:51 IST
Churchill Brothers played out a goal-less draw against Mohammedan Sporting in a top of the table clash of the I-League here on Thursday.

In a tactical match where chances were few and far between, both teams cancelled each other out in the middle of the park, sharing the spoils of the match.

Churchill Brothers dominated possession in the opening minutes but gradually the match changed into an end-to-end affair. In the seventh minute, Sanjib Ghosh was provided with a golden opportunity to put Mohammedan Sporting ahead, much against the run of play, but the midfielder sent his shot over the bar.

Thereafter, both the teams played cautiously and chances became rare for either of them.

For the majority of the first half, play was limited in the midfield. In the 41st minute, Luka Majcen tried to volley off a corner kick, but shot the ball over the bar. The complexion of the match did not change much in the second half. A defending error in the 48th minute could have led to a Churchill goal when Asheer Akhtar slipped in the defending third, allowing Miranda to break free and release a fine cross for Majcen. However, Roy intercepted the ball and cleared the danger to keep the scoreline level.

Mohammedan Sporting sat deep in their half to thwart any counterattacks. In the 73rd minute, Clayvin Bernardez was fouled by Shilton D'Silva but Bernardez's attempt from the freekick went way over the bar.

