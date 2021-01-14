Sports News Roundup: Leafs notch OT win over Canadiens; Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn Nets

The Houston Rockets have traded guard James Harden to Brooklyn, the Nets anounced on Thursday, after the eight-time All-Star's relationship with the Western Conference team broke down this week. Harden, the NBA's MVP in 2018, said the Rockets were "just not good enough" this season as they sit second-bottom in the Western Conference with a 3-6 record, prompting the 31-year-old to say the situation could not be fixed.

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. The board said in June the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain likely became disoriented in the fog.

NHL roundup: Leafs notch OT win over Canadiens

Morgan Rielly scored at 3:24 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both clubs. Montreal's Phillip Danault missed on a breakaway during the overtime, and then Rielly converted a pass from John Tavares on a two-on-one for the game-winner.

Sailing: Top Gun on water with flight key to America's Cup fight

Kitted out more like fighter jet pilots than sailors, three crews from Britain, Italy and the United States begin a series of dog fights this week to claim the Prada Cup in New Zealand. At stake for INEOS Team UK, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club American Magic is the chance to challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski back to work

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is out of the basement and back at his office at team headquarters in Berea, Ohio. Stefanski returned to the team after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to isolate in his home last week. Stefanski viewed the team's first playoff win since 1994 from an uncomfortable distance in the bottom floor of his family's home.

American Keys tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Australian Open

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne. The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.

Alex de Minaur wins Antalya Open

Fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia secured his fourth career ATP Tour singles title after Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired two games into the first set of the final of the Antalya Open on Wednesday in Turkey. The eighth-seeded Bublik was unsuccessful in his bid to play through the pain after sustaining a right ankle injury in his semifinal victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard nets 40 as Blazers clip Kings

Damian Lillard established season bests of 40 points and 13 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 132-126 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum contributed 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as Portland won its season-best fourth straight game. Lillard and McCollum each made six 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers, who were 23 of 48 from behind the arc and shot 48.9 percent overall.

Murray a doubt for Australian Open after testing COVID-19 positive

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for next month's Australian Open after organisers confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Murray, 33, was awarded a wildcard by organisers to play in the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Russian athletes propose 'Katyusha' folk song to replace anthem: reports

Russian athletes on Thursday proposed playing patriotic folk song 'Katyusha' at international sporting events for the next two years, while Russia's national anthem is banned over doping violations, news agencies reported. 'Katyusha' is a song that gained huge popularity during World War Two and, according to some accounts, inspired the name of the Soviet Union's Katyusha rocket launchers.

