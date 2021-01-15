Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spal upsets Sassuolo to set up quarterfinal against Juventus

The Russia forward has now scored on his debut for Atalanta in Serie A, the Champions League and Italian Cup.Cagliari goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had pulled off a number of saves in the first half under an Atalanta siege and he continued to do the same after the break.And the visitors were given hope when Riccardo Sottil leveled 10 minutes into the second half.But Atalanta sealed the match shortly after with two goals in three minutes from Luis Muriel and Boko utalo.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:46 IST
Spal upsets Sassuolo to set up quarterfinal against Juventus

Second-division team Spal will face Serie A champion Juventus in the Italian Cup quarterfinals after winning 2-0 at 10-man Sassuolo.

Spal is the only Serie B side left in the competition.

Sassuolo, which had an impressive start to the Serie A season, was the better side in the first half but the match turned immediately after the restart when midfielder Filip Đuričić was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Spal defender Leonardo Sernicola.

Spal took the lead two minutes later when Demba Seck ran into the area and pulled the ball back for Simone Missiroli to sidefoot into the bottom right corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 58th minute. Marco D’Alessandro put in a cross from the left to the back post where Lorenzo Dickmann volleyed in from close range.

Sassuolo hit the post twice in the match on Thursday.

ATALANTA ADVANCES In-form Atalanta beat Cagliari 3-1 to advance to a quarterfinal against either Lazio or Parma.

Atalanta had scored 12 goals in its past three matches and thought it had taken an early lead but Aleksej Miranchuk’s strike was ruled out for offside.

Miranchuk did break the deadlock on the stroke of halftime. The Russia forward has now scored on his debut for Atalanta in Serie A, the Champions League and Italian Cup.

Cagliari goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had pulled off a number of saves in the first half under an Atalanta siege and he continued to do the same after the break.

And the visitors were given hope when Riccardo Sottil leveled 10 minutes into the second half.

But Atalanta sealed the match shortly after with two goals in three minutes from Luis Muriel and Boško Šutalo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nokia, Google Cloud to co-develop cloud-native 5G core solutions for CSPs

Finnish telecom giant Nokia and Google Cloud have collaborated to jointly develop cloud-native 5G core solutions for communication service providers CSPs and enterprise customers.Nokia is excited to work with Google Cloud in service of our ...

Google muscles up with Fitbit deal amid antitrust concerns

Google has completed its USD 2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while US government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power.Thurs...

Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns - Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.The rehearsal is now plan...

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue. Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021