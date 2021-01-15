Mushtaq Ali: Bihar notches up third straight win in Plate group

Left Menu
Chasing the total, Bihar lost opener Mangal Mahrour 8 in the fifth over but fellow opener Shasheem Rathour 33 and Sakibul Gani 31 not out batted well to see the team home.In other matches, Chandigarh outplayed Mizoram by 89 runs while there were wins for Manipur and Nagaland.Bihar is on top of the Plate group with 12 points from three matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with 10 each.

Bihar defeated Meghalaya by six wickets for their third straight win in the Plate group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, the Meghalaya batsmen found the going tough against some tight bowling and could manage just 82 for 9 in 20 overs.

Skipper Punit Bist, who had hammered a ton in the previous match against Mizoram, hit three boundaries but could not carry on long enough and fell for 16. Chasing the total, Bihar lost opener Mangal Mahrour (8) in the fifth over but fellow opener Shasheem Rathour (33) and Sakibul Gani (31 not out) batted well to see the team home.

In other matches, Chandigarh outplayed Mizoram by 89 runs while there were wins for Manipur and Nagaland.

Bihar is on top of the Plate group with 12 points from three matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with 10 each.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 89 for 9 in 20 overs (Anuj Raj 3/15) lost to Bihar 92 for 4 in 16 overs (Shasheem Rathour 33, Sakibul Gani 31 not out). Bihar: 4 points, Meghalaya: 0.

Chandigarh 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 85, Shivam Bhambri 62, AK Kaushik 36 not out) beat Mizoram 111 for 6 in 20 overs (K Lal Remruata 27 not out, Pratik Desai 27, Gaurav Gambhir 3/11). Chandigarh: 4 points, Mizoram:0.

Manipur 149 for 8 in 20 overs (M Langlonyamba 29, Akhilesh Sahani 3/30) beat Arunachal Pradesh 104 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahul Dalal 29). Manipur: 4 points, Arunachal Pradesh:0.

Nagaland 176 for 4 in 20 overs (R Jonathan 56, SS Mundhe 54) beat Sikkim 76 all out in 14.2 overs (Anureet Singh 41, Khrievitso Kense 3/27). Nagaland: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

