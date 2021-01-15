Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.

Sanderson, 41, started his career with Sale in 1998 and made 90 appearances for the club and captained the side before making the switch to Saracens.

Also Read: Rugby-Saracens secure four-year sponsorship deal with StoneX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)