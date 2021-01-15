Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Auckland City withdraw from Club World Cup over COVID quarantine measures

The draw to finalise the pairings will be held on Jan. 19 in Zurich.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:09 IST
Soccer-Auckland City withdraw from Club World Cup over COVID quarantine measures

Auckland City have withdrawn from next month's Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine measures required by New Zealand's authorities, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday. The 2020 edition of the tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, is now being held from Feb. 1-11 in Qatar and brings together continental champions from across the world.

"Despite FIFA's regular exchanges with the club, New Zealand Football and the OFC in recent days, the requirements of the New Zealand authorities in relation to isolation and quarantine go beyond FIFA's remit and, therefore, it was not possible to reach a solution," it said in a statement. Auckland City were originally scheduled to play Qatari side Al Duhail, who will now enter the competition in the second round.

The tournament will be played with Al-Duhail, Al Ahly, Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai, Tigres UANL and the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Santos, which is scheduled for Jan. 30. The draw to finalise the pairings will be held on Jan. 19 in Zurich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Mehaks parents found out she was having a relationship with a Muslim man, they locked her in her bedroom, seized her phone and bank cards and installed security cameras at ...

Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing which killed 270, have failed to overturn his conviction after losing a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday. Megrahi,...

Cochin Chamber hails announcements in state budget

Kochi, Jan 15 PTI A major industry body in Kerala onFriday welcomed the announcements of state Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac in the budget presented in the Assembly.President of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and IndustryK Harikumar said...

SL vs Eng: ECB confident of COVID-19 protocols as two staff members at team hotel test positive

Two staff members at Englands team hotel in Sri Lanka have tested positive for Covid-19, however, the England Cricket Board ECB on Friday said that the body is not concerned as they are adhering to the protocols. ECBs spokesperson also said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021