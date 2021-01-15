We've begun training with aim to increase our momentum week-on-week: Harmanpreet

The Indian men's hockey core probable group has resumed training following a week-long mandatory quarantine in SAI, Bengaluru. While in quarantine, the players were tasked with high-intensity body-weight training to maintain their fitness levels. Indian men's hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said during the break as well, they were to follow a schedule. "Back home, during the break too we were given a schedule to follow that would ensure we maintain our endurance. When we reported back and underwent mandatory quarantine, we had to ensure we keep up our fitness level and one of the best ways to do that was to go through high-intensity body-weight training in our rooms," Harmanpreet said in a statement.

Upon arrival, chief coach Graham Reid informed the team about the appointment of Gregg Clark, the new analytical coach and he further stated his expectations from the players during this national coaching camp via a virtual team meeting. "We are now quite used to having these team meetings via video conference calls though we are in the same campus. We were informed of Gregg's appointment and coach also took us through his plans for the next few weeks. Our goal is obviously to increase our potential in all aspects and we are all keenly looking forward to working with Gregg. Most of us are quite familiar with him and the transition will be smooth as we understand his working style," stated Harmanpreet.

Though the team has not played a competitive match in over ten months, the players are not letting this affect their focus in the lead up to the Olympic Games. (ANI)

