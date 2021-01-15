Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nikolai Snesarev appointed as coach of Indian athletics team

The 72-year-old has been appointed till the end of September, a period which will coincide with the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place in July-August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:12 IST
Nikolai Snesarev appointed as coach of Indian athletics team
Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla hailed the appointment of Snesarev and hopes it will further improve the performances of Indian middle- and long-distance runners. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

Government has approved the appointment of Belarussian coach Nikolai Snesarev as the middle- and long-distance coach of the Indian athletics team. The 72-year-old has been appointed till the end of September, a period which will coincide with the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place in July-August.

He will be coaching 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, who has already qualified for the Olympics, and another middle- and long-distance runners, as they aim to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla hailed the appointment of Snesarev and hopes it will further improve the performances of Indian middle- and long-distance runners. "Avinash Sable wants to train with Nikolai again and we hope this will help him improve further," he said.

"Nikolai has had a good record with India and years of experience with our middle- and long-distance runners. He has helped athletes like Lalita Babar who finished in top 10 in the steeplechase at the 2016 Olympic Games. He has good results with Sudha Singh as well as Avinash Sable who trained with him initially," Mr Sumariwalla said.

Snesarev has been associated with Indian athletics since his first engagement in 2005 and has coached a number of other Indian athletes like Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse questioned by ED

NCP leader Eknath Khadse wasquestioned for more than six hours by the EnforcementDirectorate ED at its office here on Friday in connectionwith a 2016 land deal.Khadse, who left the ED office around 5.30 pm, toldmediapersons that he was coop...

JPMorgan profit jumps 42% on reserve release, investment banking strength

JPMorgan Chase Co reported a much better-than- expected 42 jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by the release of some of the reserves it had built up against coronavirus-driven loan losses and continued strength in its trading ...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously designed anddeveloped Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturingfacility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the...

HC judge recuses from hearing plea against updated privacy policy of WhatsApp

A Delhi High Court judge on Friday recused herself from hearing a plea challenging the updated privacy policy of messaging app WhatsApp.Justice Prathiba M Singh also expressed displeasure over an email sent on behalf of Facebook or WhatsApp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021