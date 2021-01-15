SL vs Eng: Skipper Root hits 18th ton to put visitors on top

Left Menu
Skipper Joe Root led from the front as he hit a scintillating century to put England in firm control on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:13 IST
Joe Root (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Joe Root led from the front as he hit a scintillating century to put England in firm control on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Friday. At stumps, England's score reads 320/4, with Root (168) and Jos Buttler's (7) partnership interrupted by rain. With play ending early, England's lead reads 185 runs with six wickets in the bag.

Resuming the innings at 127/2, England witnessed a poor start as Jonny Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion by Lasith Embuldeniya in the second over of the day. Captain Root was then joined by Dan Lawrence. The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 200-run mark, with Root completing his 18th Test century. Soon after that, Lawrence scored his fifty as England grew in confidence against a home-team attack that lacked bite. The duo stitched a 173-run partnership before Dilruwan Perera removed Lawrence (73).

Jos Buttler then came out to bat, however, a few overs later, rain hampered the game. Due to persistent rain, play did not resume and England will now resume day three from 320/4. "Persistent rain has ended the second day's play early in Galle. England will resume tomorrow on 320/4," International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

On the opening day, England bowlers put on a stunning show as Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 135. Dom Bess picked five wickets while Stuart Broad scalped three wickets. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 135 (Dinesh Chandimal 28; Dom Bess 5/30); England 320/4 (Joe Root 168*, Dan Lawrence 73, Lasith Embuldeniya 3/131). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

