Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Olympic hurdles champion McNeal denies testing positive for banned substance

"Brianna will request a hearing, where she fully expects to be exonerated and continue her championship career." McNeal led a U.S. clean sweep of the 100m hurdles at the 2016 Olympics but was banned for a year when she missed three out-of-competition drug tests, which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:38 IST
Doping-Olympic hurdles champion McNeal denies testing positive for banned substance
"ICM Stellar Athletics would like to clarify that Brianna has not tested positive for any substance banned in the sport of track and field," her agency said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

American Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Brianna McNeal has denied testing positive for any banned substance in a statement released by her management agency on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was world champion in 2013, was charged with "tampering within the results management process" and provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) earlier this week.

"ICM Stellar Athletics would like to clarify that Brianna has not tested positive for any substance banned in the sport of track and field," her agency said. "Brianna will request a hearing, where she fully expects to be exonerated and continue her championship career."

McNeal led a U.S. clean sweep of the 100m hurdles at the 2016 Olympics but was banned for a year when she missed three out-of-competition drug tests, which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation. Her ban, which was applied for the 2017 season, resulted in her missing the World Championships that year.

She also qualified for the 2019 worlds but was disqualified in the first round after a false start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: The Myanmar child workers risking their lives for stones

The child workers run considerable risks in just one day, in July 2020, some 200 people died in a mudslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant.The International Labour Organization ILO in Myanmar has successfully helped to halve child labour i...

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority: Amit Shah.

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term but will also return to power for another five years with absolute majority Amit Shah....

India's South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be featured in 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

The principal horn of Indias South Asian Symphony Orchestra has been invited to represent the orchestra in a virtual performance honouring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Led by world-renowned conduc...

Wipro completes Rs 9,500-cr buyback programme

IT services major Wipro on Saturday said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme.The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021