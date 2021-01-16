Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dahlkemper becomes third US international at Man City Women

She has been playing for the U.S. team since October 2016 and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019.City is fourth in the Womens Super League this season. The team has been runner-up the last three years.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:12 IST
Dahlkemper becomes third US international at Man City Women
Dahlkemper, a defender, signed a 2½-year deal after four seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League. Image Credit: Pexels

Abby Dahlkemper became the third U.S. international to join Manchester City in England's top women's league this season after completing her move on Saturday.

Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.

Dahlkemper, a defender, signed a 2½-year deal after four seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League. She has been playing for the U.S. team since October 2016 and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019.

The city is fourth in the Women's Super League this season. The team has been runner-up the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, against 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the virus ...

COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 176 new cases recorded in Punjab

Fourteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,499 in Punjab on Saturday while 176 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,366, a medical bulletin issued here said.There are currently 2,578 active cases in the state, it sai...

MP sees 365 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 793 recoveries

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyon Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases,while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by793, an official said.The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of peopledischarged stand...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021