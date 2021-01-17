Soccer-Beating Barca to win Super Cup would be incredible, says Bilbao's Marcelino
I was going to say good, but it would be absolutely incredible." The 55-year old, who led Valencia to 2019 Copa del Rey title with victory over Barca in the final, also said he was not planning on changing his tactics should Lionel Messi be absent for the Catalans after missing the semi-final through injury. "We need to play as we always do, while also bearing in mind how the opponent sets up," he said.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-01-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 01:03 IST
Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino Garcia said his side are up for the challenge of facing Barcelona in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final. The Basque side has a good cup record against Barcelona in recent years.
They beat Barca to lift the 2015 Super Cup, which was the last time Bilbao won a trophy, and they also knocked the Catalans out of last season's Copa del Rey en-route to the final. "The lads are on fire, they're really up for it. They're going to give everything to win," he told a news conference.
"You don't need to motivate the lads, they're on the verge of winning a trophy by knocking out both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the two games you play, which would be... I was going to say good, but it would be absolutely incredible." The 55-year old, who led Valencia to 2019 Copa del Rey title with victory over Barca in the final, also said he was not planning on changing his tactics should Lionel Messi be absent for the Catalans after missing the semi-final through injury.
"We need to play as we always do, while also bearing in mind how the opponent sets up," he said. "We won't change our philosophy or priorities based on if Messi is playing or not. Obviously, him being on the pitch lessens our chances of winning.
"We're planning on him playing, and being at his best, and it's up to us to stop him."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Tired teams braced for subdued Super Cup after travel chaos
Soccer-Giant-killers Cornella handed Barca Copa tie
PREVIEW-Soccer-Led by reborn Messi, Barca aim for three wins in a row
Soccer-Barca edge Sociedad in shootout to reach Super Cup final
Soccer-Garcia double as Athletic send Real out of Super Cup