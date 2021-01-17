Left Menu
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the world's second tallest peak. The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 metres (28,251 feet) peak to wait for each other before climbing into the world's history books together at 4:56 p.m. It's official: Arthur Smith signs on as Falcons coach

Arthur Smith officially signed his contract on Saturday to become the next coach of the Atlanta Falcons. "We are thrilled to welcome Arthur to Atlanta and introduce him to our city and fans as the Falcons new head coach," team owner and chairman Arthur Blank said in a team statement. "Throughout our research and interview process, Arthur stood out amongst a very deep and very talented candidate pool with an outstanding plan for our organization to return to the level of competition our fans deserve and expect." NBA roundup: Bucks close out Mavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and nine rebounds to propel the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made 14 of 21 shots from the floor, though he sank just 1 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line. Milwaukee's Khris Middleton drained a pair of pivotal 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to highlight his 25-point performance. LeBron James leaves behind Coke for deal with Pepsi

LeBron James is changing teams in the cola wars. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, a pitchman for Coca-Cola since entering the NBA in 2003, is set to land a new deal with PepsiCo. Olympic hurdles champion McNeal denies testing positive for banned substance

American Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Brianna McNeal has denied testing positive for any banned substance in a statement released by her management agency on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was world champion in 2013, was charged with "tampering within the results management process" and provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) earlier this week. Tennis-COVID cases on player flights leave Australian Open buildup in disarray

The build-up to next month's Australian Open was thrown into disarray on Saturday when 47 players were forced into two weeks of strict hotel quarantine after coronavirus infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne. Two dozen players and their staff landed from Los Angeles to go into quarantine after an aircrew member and a passenger, who was not a player, tested positive for COVID-19. Penguins F Jared McCann fined $10K for elbowing

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann was fined $10,000 on Saturday for a hit against Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Sanheim one day earlier. The $10,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Zango leaps into record books with world indoor triple jump mark

Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record when he posted the longest ever indoor triple jump with a leap of 18.07 metres at an event in Aubiere in France on Saturday. Zango, who won bronze at the World Championships in 2019, added 15 centimetres to the previous record, set by his own coach, Frenchman Teddy Tamgho, in 2011. NHL roundup: Avalanche annihilate Blues 8-0

The Colorado Avalanche scored six power-play goals in an 8-0 onslaught of the visiting St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists while Gabriel Landeskog scored twice to reach 200 goals for his career. Urban Legend or Myth? Jaguars about to find out

What's not to like about Urban Meyer? The appointed savior of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team won more than 85 percent of his games during an illustrious 17-year college-coaching career. He was as sure of a bet to win in the postseason as almost anyone, as his teams have gone 12-3 in bowl games, including a perfect 3-0 in title games.

