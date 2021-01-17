Left Menu
Cricket-Australia ramp up the pressure as India 161-4 at lunch

Australia's pacemen raised the pressure to take two wickets and leave India 161 for four at lunch on day three of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Sunday. Josh Hazlewood had India number three Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 25 and Mitchell Starc had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane edge to the slips for 37 on an overcast day at the Gabba.

Josh Hazlewood had India number three Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 25 and Mitchell Starc had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane edge to the slips for 37 on an overcast day at the Gabba. Mayank Agarwal was 38 not out, with Rishabh Pant on four.

India, decimated by injuries, were still 208 runs short of Australia's first innings 369 and hoping for another Pant masterclass following his batting heroics in Sydney. The wicketkeeper's majestic 97 at the Sydney Cricket Ground helped the tourists secure a courageous draw in the third test and keep the series level at 1-1 heading into Brisbane.

India resumed on 62 for two, with Pujara and Rahane looking to build a score after a heavy downpour wiped out the last session on day two. The pair added 43 runs in a positive start before Hazlewood intervened with a menacing delivery that pitched on off-stump then straightened to catch an edge.

Rahane's wicket was more self-inflicted as he drove away from his body at a wider Starc delivery and sent a nick flying straight to Matthew Wade in the slips.

