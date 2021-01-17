Left Menu
Cricket-Sundar and Thakur lead India's resistance in Brisbane test

Sundar was batting on 38 at the break having raised 67 runs with Thakur, who was on 33, as India still remain 116 behind Australia's first innings total of 369. India resumed on 62 for two, with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane looking to build a score after a heavy downpour wiped out the last session on day two.

Australia claimed two more wickets in Sunday's second session but debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur offered lower order resistance to take India to 253-6 at tea on day three of the fourth and final test in Brisbane. Sundar was batting on 38 at the break having raised 67 runs with Thakur, who was on 33, as India still remain 116 behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

India resumed on 62 for two, with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane looking to build a score after a heavy downpour wiped out the last session on day two. The pair added 43 runs before a menacing delivery from Josh Hazlewood pitched on off-stump then straightened to catch an edge from Pujara, who made 25.

Rahane's wicket was more self-inflicted as he drove away from his body at a wider Mitchell Starc delivery and sent a nick flying straight to Matthew Wade in the slips. He made 37. Hazlewood struck twice after the lunch break to rattle the tourists.

Mayank Agarwal squandered a strong start and edged the quick to Steve Smith to depart for 38. The dangerous Rishabh Pant decided to counter-attack but fell for 23, trying to guide the ball over the slip but finding Cameron Green at gully instead.

