Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar posts fourth straight win; Chandigarh crushes Sikkim

The final round of matches would be played on Tuesday.Brief scores At Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground Manipur 1058 in 20 overs Rex Rajkumar 29, Jayanta Sagatpam 15 Amod Yadav 417, Samar Quadri 215 lost to Bihar 1071 in 17.1 oversShasheem Rathour 60 not out, Babul Kumar 31 not out N Denin 114 by nine wickets.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:59 IST
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar posts fourth straight win; Chandigarh crushes Sikkim

Bihar thrashed Manipur by nine wickets in a Plate Group match to register its fourth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Sunday. Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss and opted to field and the bowlers did well to restrict Manipur to 105 for eight in 20 overs.

Rex Rajkumar (29, 29 balls, 2 fours) made the highest score as other Manipur batsmen struggled to get going. For Bihar, right-arm medium-pacer Amod Yadav picked up four wickets for 17 runs.

Chasing, opener Shasheem Rathour hammered an unbeaten 60 (40 balls, 7X4s, 2X6s) and shared a 61-run second-wicket stand with Babul Kumar (31 not out, 39 balls, 2 fours) to take Bihar home in 17.1 overs.

In another match, Chandigarh routed Sikkim by 131 runs for its third win to reach 14 points. Chandigarh is second in the points table behind Bihar (16) after its opening match against Nagaland was abandoned on January 11 due to overnight rain and wet outfield.

There were also victories for Meghalaya and Nagaland on Sunday. The final round of matches would be played on Tuesday.

Brief scores: At Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground: Manipur 105/8 in 20 overs (Rex Rajkumar 29, Jayanta Sagatpam 15; Amod Yadav 4/17, Samar Quadri 2/15) lost to Bihar 107/1 in 17.1 overs(Shasheem Rathour 60 not out, Babul Kumar 31 not out; N Denin 1/14) by nine wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

At TI Murugappa Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 84/8 (Akhilesh Sahani 41 not out, Kamsha Yangfo 18; Abhay Negi 2/10) lost to Meghalaya 88/1 (D B Ravi Teja 36 not out, Rohit Shah 26; Rakesh Kumar 1/22) by nine wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points, Arunachal Pradesh: 0.

At Gurunanak College Ground: Chandigarh 204/6 (Shivam Bhambri 75; Bipul Sharma 42; Nitesh Kumar Gupta 2/23) beat Sikkim 73/4 (Varun Sood 34 not out; Bipul Sharma 2/5) by 131 runs. Chandigarh: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

At SSN College Ground: Nagaland 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 51, SS Mundhe 32, Chetan Bist 30, Pratik Desai 2/19) beat Mizoram 101 all out in 19.1 overs (Lalhmangaiha 39, KB Pawan 25) by 77 runs. Nagaland: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march

Punjab farmers have left from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of protest against the farm laws. We are leaving for Delhi with our tractors and will continue to do so till January 24. Around 11...

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...

John Matthew Matthan on 'Sarfarosh' sequel: It will be more realistic

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh will focus on the issue of countrys internal security and have more realistic approach. Released in 1999, Sarfarosh revolved around an honest polic...

Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? asks Congress

A day after India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked the government whether it plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor.Congress c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021