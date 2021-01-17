Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: 'A very special day that I will remember always', says Sundar after heroics

After heroics against Australia on day three of the fourth Test, India's Washington Sundar said it was a very special day and thanked his fans for all the love and wishes.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:01 IST
Washington Sundar with Shardul Thakur (Photo/ Washington Sundar Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After heroics against Australia on day three of the fourth Test, India's Washington Sundar said it was a very special day and thanked his fans for all the love and wishes. The record-breaking partnership between Shardul Thakur and Sundar pulled India back in the contest on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday.

"Thank you so much for all the love, prayers, and wishes. It was indeed a very special day that I will remember always! #TeamIndia @BCCI," Sundar tweeted. India were bundled out for 336, falling 33 runs short of the hosts' first-innings total. Thakur top-scored for India as he made 67 runs while Sundar accumulated 62 runs.

Thakur and Sundar's 123-run resilient partnership enabled visitors to reach the 300-run mark after losing six wickets under 190 runs in the first innings. The duo also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur and Sundar broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991. At stumps, Australia were at 21/0 in their second innings. The hosts are leading by 54 runs. David Warner is unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run. (ANI)

