Snooker-China's Yan wins Masters title on debut

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 06:01 IST
China's Yan Bingtao fought back to beat Scotland's John Higgins 10-8 and become the youngest Masters champion in 26 years at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, England, on Sunday. The 20-year-old was making his debut at the event. He is a year older than Ronnie O'Sullivan was when the 'Rocket' beat Higgins to win his first Masters in 1995.

It was world number 11 Yan's first major trophy as he added the title to the Riga Open ranking event he won last season. Having fallen behind 5-3 and 7-5, Yan rallied to lead 8-7 and, after Higgins levelled, went on to triumph and deny his 45-year-old opponent a third Masters title.

It was the first Masters final without spectators due to the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

