Premier League: Man Utd stay atop after goalless draw against Liverpool

Manchester United kept their top spot on the Premier League table after witnessing a goalless draw against defending champions Liverpool here on Sunday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United kept their top spot on the Premier League table after witnessing a goalless draw against defending champions Liverpool here on Sunday. With this draw, Manchester United now have 37 points at the top while Liverpool have slipped to the fourth position with 34 points as Manchester City jumped to second after a win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool enjoyed much of the first-half possession and created several chances. Liverpool went closest to breaking the deadlock via Roberto Firmino in the first half, but the Brazilian struck straight into the arms of David de Gea after the ball had deflected into his path. Manchester United could have won it late on; however, Alisson Becker produced a fine block to keep out Paul Pogba's close-range effort, ensuring the points were shared.

Also, Manchester United are now unbeaten in 16 away matches in the Premier League - winning 12 and drawing four - a run that will stretch more than a calendar year as their last loss came at Anfield, in January 2020. (ANI)

