Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Coyle rues 'terrible individual errors' after defeat against NorthEast

After suffering a defeat at the hands of NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said they are making "terrible individual errors" which is costing them games.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:01 IST
ISL 7: Coyle rues 'terrible individual errors' after defeat against NorthEast
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat at the hands of NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said they are making "terrible individual errors" which is costing them games. NorthEast United FC ended their seven-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

Goals from Ashutosh Mehta and new-signing Deshorn Brown sealed the victory for the Highlanders, while Peter Hartley pulled one back for Jamshedpur. "Obviously, we are not playing as well as we have to. We are making terrible individual errors and that is costing us goals. The first goal was easily avoidable," Coyle said at the post-match press conference.

Jamshedpur have now conceded eight goals in their last three matches and Coyle wants his team to maintain clean sheets. "We need to get back to what we were doing before. The injury to Dinliana [Laldinliana Renthlei] is a certain blow to us because he gives us a lot of balance. We have to get those clean sheets and pick ourselves up and go again," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Further relocations only after translocated tigers settle down in new habitat: NTCA

The tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand will be taken further only after two tigers, one male and the other female, that were relocated recently from Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve settle down completely in their new habitat, the NTCA ...

China's Q4 GDP growth beats f'cast, ends 2020 in solid position after COVID-19 shock

Chinas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of last year, ending a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained solidly poised to expand further this year. Gross domestic product GDP exp...

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021