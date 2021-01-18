Rain delays India's chase of 328 at Gabba

Rain disrupted play in the last session on the fourth day of the final Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

This was after India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings. The visitors have been set a target of 328.

India were 4/0 in 1.5 overs when rain caused the halt. Earlier, Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with a blistering 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 and India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if Australia fail to win the ongoing match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)