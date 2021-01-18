Rain delays India's chase of 328 at Gabba
This was after India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings. The visitors have been set a target of 328.
India were 4/0 in 1.5 overs when rain caused the halt. Earlier, Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with a blistering 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 and India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if Australia fail to win the ongoing match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
