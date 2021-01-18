Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:10 IST
Tennis-German Zverev splits with Federer's management firm

German Alexander Zverev has parted ways with Roger Federer's sports management company Team8, the world number seven said. Zverev, who recently split with coach David Ferrer, reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, picked up two ATP titles in Cologne and made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in 2020.

"I reached my first Grand Slam final without my parents and brother being court-side due to them contracting COVID-19," Zverev wrote on Instagram. "For this reason and because of the ongoing worldwide restrictions, I have decided to go back to the roots and have my family help me with my coaching, as well as ... with my management.

"I want to thank TEAM8 for the great work and tremendous experience, but we both feel that it's the right decision to have my family take on a bigger role once again." Zverev also had setbacks in 2020 and was accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova, allegations he said were "unfounded, untrue".

The German was also criticised after being pictured partying at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in the Balkans, where multiple players including the top-ranked Serbian contracted the virus. Another video appeared to show Zverev dancing at a crowded club following the Adria Tour fiasco despite pledging that he would be self-isolating.

At the French Open Zverev played with fever and breathing difficulties during his fourth-round defeat to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, raising concerns about COVID-19 protocols at the Grand Slam. The Team8 agency is founded by 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer and his long-time agent Tony Godsick and owns the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament which pits an European team against players from the rest of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

