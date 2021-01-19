Ind vs Aus: Gill hits gritty 50 after Rohit's early departure

Shubman Gill scored a gritty half-century to steady India's innings, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, after the visitors suffered an early blow in the opening session of the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba here on Tuesday. At the lunch break, India's score reads 83/1, with Gill and Pujara on the field. India need 245 runs to win the match and have nine wickets in hand. While Gill scored 64 off 117 balls, Pujara played a knock of eight runs from 90 deliveries, tilting the session in India's favour.

Resuming the day from 4/0, Indian suffered an early blow as Rohit Sharma (7) was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the ninth over. Opener Gill was then joined by Pujara on the field. The duo played defensively and slow-paced innings. Gill looked in no trouble facing the hosts' dangerous bowling attack and went on to complete his half-century. Currently, India have the upper hand in the match but it is worth noting that there is a rain threat in the final session of the day that may affect the outcome.

Earlier on Monday, in the final session on day four, with rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit and Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps. Australia was bundled out for 294, setting a target of 328 in front of India. For the visitors, Mohammad Siraj scalped five wickets in the second innings while Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts.

The hosts had begun the third session on 243/7 with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at the crease. But the Indians did not take much time to get the first breakthrough of the session as Siraj dismissed Starc (1), bringing Nathan Lyon to the crease. While Cummins (unbeaten on 28) and Lyon (13) did trouble the Indian bowling a bit, it was a decent enough performance from the Indian pacers to pick the last three wickets for 52 runs. While Siraj had finished with figures of 5/73, Shardul Thakur picked four wickets and Washington Sundar picked one.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 294 (Steven Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73); India 336 and 83/1 (Shubman Gill 64*; Pat Cummins 1/7). (ANI)

