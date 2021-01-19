Bulls beat Rockets 125-120; Oladipo solid in Houston debut

Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets 125-120.

LaVine scored nine points in the closing minutes of the third to help send Chicago to the final quarter with a 93-86 lead.

The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points. The 7-footer from Finland nailed a 3-pointer in the closing minute to make it a six-point game, helping Chicago squeeze out a tight win after an easy victory at Dallas.

Oladipo looked good in his first game for Houston, pouring in 32 points. The two-time All-Star was acquired from Indiana as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn last week after he said the Rockets weren’t “good enough.” Christian Wood scored 30 and grabbed nine rebounds. Eric Gordon added 21 points after missing back-to-back games because of tightness in his lower left leg. The Rockets lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Bulls led most of the game, but Houston hung in until the end.

Oladipo nailed a 3 to cut it to 114-111 with 1:50 remaining. LaVine answered with a finger roll layup for Chicago.

Wood then made a pair of free throws for Houston with just over a minute remaining. But Markkanen hit a 3 from the wing to make it 119-113 with 46.9 seconds left. AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)