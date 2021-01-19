Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls beat Rockets 125-120; Oladipo solid in Houston debut

Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets 125-120.LaVine scored nine points in the closing minutes of the third to help send Chicago to the final quarter with a 93-86 lead.The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:31 IST
Bulls beat Rockets 125-120; Oladipo solid in Houston debut

Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets 125-120.

LaVine scored nine points in the closing minutes of the third to help send Chicago to the final quarter with a 93-86 lead.

The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points. The 7-footer from Finland nailed a 3-pointer in the closing minute to make it a six-point game, helping Chicago squeeze out a tight win after an easy victory at Dallas.

Oladipo looked good in his first game for Houston, pouring in 32 points. The two-time All-Star was acquired from Indiana as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn last week after he said the Rockets weren’t “good enough.” Christian Wood scored 30 and grabbed nine rebounds. Eric Gordon added 21 points after missing back-to-back games because of tightness in his lower left leg. The Rockets lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Bulls led most of the game, but Houston hung in until the end.

Oladipo nailed a 3 to cut it to 114-111 with 1:50 remaining. LaVine answered with a finger roll layup for Chicago.

Wood then made a pair of free throws for Houston with just over a minute remaining. But Markkanen hit a 3 from the wing to make it 119-113 with 46.9 seconds left. AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Visitors need 145 in last session with 7 wickets in bag

Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Fowler confident reputation is intact at East Bengal

Robbie Fowler does not feel he put his reputation on the line despite taking charge at SC East Bengal just weeks before the start of the Indian Super League and watching his new side lose four of their first five games, the Liverpool great ...

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...

‘Peaky Blinders’ ending after sixth season

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season. Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby Murphy and his notorious familys rise to prominence and power, against the bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021