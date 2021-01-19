Left Menu
Thailand Open: Sindhu beat Busanan to enter second round

Sindhu opened up a 8-6 lead in the opening game but Busanan managed to turn the tables, gaining a 13-9 advantage at one stage. But Busanan eventually hit wide to hand seven match points to Sindhu and she sealed the contest with a powerful smash.

Updated: 19-01-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:34 IST
Reigning World champion P V Sindhu claimed a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan to make an impressive start to her women's singles campaign at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

A week after being sent packing by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the first event of the Asia leg, Sindhu showed great discipline and focus to see off world no 12 Busanan 21-17 21-13 in the opening match.

The win took Sindhu's head-to-head count against Busanan to 11-1. The only time the Indian lost to the Thai player was at the Hong Kong Open in 2019.

Sindhu will face either Korea's Sung Ji Hyun or Soniia Cheah in the second round. Sindhu opened up a 8-6 lead in the opening game but Busanan managed to turn the tables, gaining a 13-9 advantage at one stage. The Indian slowly erased the deficit and moved to a 18-16 lead before reeling off the remaining points to earn the bragging rights.

After the change of sides, Sindhu seemed more determined as she zoomed to a 7-2 lead before entering the break with a 11-5 advantage. Sindhu reached 19-8 with five straight points. The Indian mistimed a shot and then Busanan produced a cross-court smash. Sindhu also lost a point at the net. But Busanan eventually hit wide to hand seven match points to Sindhu and she sealed the contest with a powerful smash.

