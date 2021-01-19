Left Menu
Hudson-Odoi playing at a really high level: Lampard hails youngster

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is all praise for Callum Hudson-Odoi saying that the youngster is playing at a really high level and is improving continuously.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:10 IST
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo/ Callum Hudson-Odoi Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is all praise for Callum Hudson-Odoi saying that the youngster is playing at a really high level and is improving continuously. The 20-year-old came off the bench to help break the deadlock at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening as Chelsea secured a 1-0 win. Mason Mount had netted the only goal in the match.

"He's definitely playing well and improving, making assists and scoring goals. He's playing at a really high level in terms of where we saw him last year recovering from an injury," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "His confidence to go one-v-one and beat his man, which Callum has to be about, wasn't quite there and we have to understand that because he's young and he'd come off the back of a really bad injury," he added.

Also, Hudson-Odoi scored a stunning goal during Chelsea's 4-0 FA Cup victory over Morecambe on January 10. Impressed with the player's recent performances, Lampard said: "Now we're seeing that come back, we're seeing him behind the line, like when he scored against Morecambe where he breaks the line and scores a goal. He's doing that much more regularly now, which are things that I ask from him, so the progression is there."

Chelsea, currently in the seventh spot on the Premier League table, will now take on Leicester City on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

