Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wenger backs Ozil to thrive at Fenerbahce

German playmaker Mesut Ozil must be desperate to play football again and can thrive in a welcoming environment at Turkish club Fenerbahce, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said. "If his basic fitness in training is good, it will only take him three or four games to be at his best," the Frenchman said. "The quality that he has is...

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:43 IST
Soccer-Wenger backs Ozil to thrive at Fenerbahce

German playmaker Mesut Ozil must be desperate to play football again and can thrive in a welcoming environment at Turkish club Fenerbahce, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said. Ozil travelled to Turkey on Sunday to complete his move to Fenerbahce after saying goodbye to his Arsenal team mates at the club's training ground.

The 32-year-old, who joined Arsenal under Wenger from Real Madrid in 2013, helped them win three FA Cups but has not played for the club since March and has been frozen out by current manager Mikel Arteta. "I'm sure that he's frustrated at not having played. His hunger must be absolutely (enormous) to play football again," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"Mesut is a guy who needs a warm environment and I believe he will find that more than anywhere else in Turkey. "Overall, he can provide the balls that the strikers need to win football games. If they do that well, they have a good chance of winning the league."

Wenger believes Ozil's short-term impact on Fenerbahce will depend on his fitness levels, having been out of favour for so long. "If his basic fitness in training is good, it will only take him three or four games to be at his best," the Frenchman said.

"The quality that he has is... vision in depth. He sees quickly, he decides quickly and he realises quickly what he sees. That is a quality you don't find too often in our game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Third time lucky: Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President on Wednesday

With a promise to heal America, which in recent months witnessed a chaotic election and messy transition of power, Joseph R Biden will take the oath to become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Biden, who is known around ...

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The government has decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the f...

Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought the Centres assistance for improvement of road connectivity and development of border areas, an official release said on Tuesday.The chief minister who called on Prime minister Narendr...

Series win against Australia proves we have talent in abundance: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has said the series win against Australia proves India has cricketing talent in abundance. On Tuesday, Australias fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021