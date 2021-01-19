Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokulam Kerala face Aizawl FC, hoping to build on winning momentum

A win in their previous match boosting their confidence, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to build momentum when they face Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.Gokulam rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Punjab FC 4-3 in their last match and head coach Vincenzo Annese said there is a lot of scope for improvement for his team.90 minutes is a long time.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST
Gokulam Kerala face Aizawl FC, hoping to build on winning momentum

A win in their previous match boosting their confidence, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to build momentum when they face Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Gokulam rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Punjab FC 4-3 in their last match and head coach Vincenzo Annese said there is a lot of scope for improvement for his team.

“90 minutes is a long time. A lot can happen as we saw in our last match but I honestly feel we can still improve and perform better on the pitch,” he said.

The Italian tactician labelled former champions Aizawl FC as a ''dangerous'' side.

“Aizawl are a pretty balanced side who can be very dangerous. They have a good mix of foreigners and Indian local players. We have to be absolutely apt on our strategies to get the job done,” he said.

Aizawl suffered a narrow 0-1 loss to Punjab FC in their opening match but they are hoping to bounce back from the defeat.

“We deserved at least a draw in our first match against Punjab FC but due to a defensive error we lost. We have rectified our mistakes and look to face a strong team tomorrow,” coach Gosen Rammawia said.

“We cannot take anything for granted against Gokulam. Their last performance shows that they can come back and win the game even after going down two goals. In no way can we take a side like that lightly,” he added.

In another match at Kalyani, All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows will face Neroca FC on Wednesday.

The Arrows will seek to amend their mistakes during the 0-3 defeat to Sudeva FC in their previous match.

“We missed our trademark fighting spirit in our last match against Sudeva and that is a bit disappointing. However, we have kept our heads up and look to the next challenge,” head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said.

“All teams in the I-League are very competitive. Neroca have some really good players and tomorrow will be a very thrilling and competitive match for us. The boys are ready and raring to go.” Although NEROCA were held to a 1-1 draw by TRAU in the Imphal derby, the Gift Raikhan coached team created a lot of chances and had only themselves to blame for not grabbing all three points. “We have been working very hard on our finishing. We cannot get complacent with our chances. Against Indian Arrows tomorrow, it will come down to which team can take their chances, as our team and the Arrows are very well matched,” said Raikhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 9,779 new COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 17,395 cases the corresponding period ...

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...

Cricket-Captain Kohli, PM Modi lead tributes to India's grit in Australia

Indias regular captain Virat Kohli joined the countrys Prime Minister Narendra Modi in paying tribute to Ajinkya Rahane and his team who defied massive odds to script a memorable 2-1 series victory in Australia on Tuesday. Kohli had returne...

Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms

Swarms of desert locusts have reappeared in East Africa to the dismay of farmers and villagers who witnessed them wreak havoc on their crops and pasture in previous years. Locust swarms first soared in number in late 2019, as a result of un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021