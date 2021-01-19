Gokulam Kerala face Aizawl FC, hoping to build on winning momentum

A win in their previous match boosting their confidence, Gokulam Kerala FC would look to build momentum when they face Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Gokulam rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Punjab FC 4-3 in their last match and head coach Vincenzo Annese said there is a lot of scope for improvement for his team.

“90 minutes is a long time. A lot can happen as we saw in our last match but I honestly feel we can still improve and perform better on the pitch,” he said.

The Italian tactician labelled former champions Aizawl FC as a ''dangerous'' side.

“Aizawl are a pretty balanced side who can be very dangerous. They have a good mix of foreigners and Indian local players. We have to be absolutely apt on our strategies to get the job done,” he said.

Aizawl suffered a narrow 0-1 loss to Punjab FC in their opening match but they are hoping to bounce back from the defeat.

“We deserved at least a draw in our first match against Punjab FC but due to a defensive error we lost. We have rectified our mistakes and look to face a strong team tomorrow,” coach Gosen Rammawia said.

“We cannot take anything for granted against Gokulam. Their last performance shows that they can come back and win the game even after going down two goals. In no way can we take a side like that lightly,” he added.

In another match at Kalyani, All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows will face Neroca FC on Wednesday.

The Arrows will seek to amend their mistakes during the 0-3 defeat to Sudeva FC in their previous match.

“We missed our trademark fighting spirit in our last match against Sudeva and that is a bit disappointing. However, we have kept our heads up and look to the next challenge,” head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said.

“All teams in the I-League are very competitive. Neroca have some really good players and tomorrow will be a very thrilling and competitive match for us. The boys are ready and raring to go.” Although NEROCA were held to a 1-1 draw by TRAU in the Imphal derby, the Gift Raikhan coached team created a lot of chances and had only themselves to blame for not grabbing all three points. “We have been working very hard on our finishing. We cannot get complacent with our chances. Against Indian Arrows tomorrow, it will come down to which team can take their chances, as our team and the Arrows are very well matched,” said Raikhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)