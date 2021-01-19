Odd News Roundup: Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Professional sport demands finding an extra edge wherever you can, but the goalkeeper coach of Zambia Super League side Forest Rangers crossed a line that has led to his suspension pending a disciplinary hearing by the country's football association. Charles Chileshe was sanctioned after being accused of unsporting conduct in the action of "sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts" ahead of Saturday's game at Prison Leopards, a statement from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

