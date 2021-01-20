Baseball-MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

Major League Baseball (MLB) plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Mets owner Steven Cohen said earlier in the day that he fired Porter following an ESPN report on Monday https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/30737248/ny-mets-gm-jared-porter-acknowledges-sending-explicit-images-female-reporter-worked-chicago-cubs that Porter sent explicit, unsolicited texts and images to the reporter while he was the director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs, citing a copy of the text history the publication had obtained.

"We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Cohen said in a statement on Twitter. "In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior." The informed source provided no more detail on the MLB investigation.

The Mets had said in an earlier statement that they were internally reviewing the incident, with team president Sandy Alderson confirming that Porter had acknowledged making a "serious error in judgment". Later, Alderson said in a written statement that Porter's actions "failed to meet the Mets' standards for professionalism and personal conduct".

The Mets, who are in the eastern division of MLB's National League, confirmed Porter's dismissal on their website. "The Mets terminated general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after an ESPN report was posted Monday night about a 2016 incident in which Porter sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter," the team said.

Porter, 41, had joined the Mets only a month ago. The team has not yet announced his replacement. Porter had previously served as assistant general manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks following his work with the Chicago Cubs. 'LITTLE CHOICE'

Porter's dismissal comes amid a period of upheaval for the Mets, one of New York's iconic sports franchises. Cohen, who immediately gutted the front office after purchasing the team in November, has mounted a public effort to redefine the next generation of the Mets, taking to Twitter to communicate with fans and solicit opinions on everything from jersey designs to stadium upgrades.

Asked by a Twitter user what Porter's "path to redemption" was, Cohen responded on Tuesday: "I have no idea." "I have an organization of 400 employees that matter more than any one individual," said Cohen. "No action would (offset) a poor example to the culture I'm trying to build."

Howie Rose, the Mets play-by-play radio broadcaster since 1995, praised Cohen's swift action in removing Porter. "There really was very little choice but for Steve Cohen to do what he did, which was to act decisively and make the point that this was absolutely intolerable, as I would hope that any other owner of any other professional sports team would," Rose said on Tuesday's "Top of the Hour News" program on WCBS Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)