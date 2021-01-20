Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Sports signs Rishabh, to manage his commercial interests

Pant was earlier managed by Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd.The multi-year association will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricketer.As part of the association, JSW Sports will manage his image positioning and all his commercial engagements, including brand endorsements and appearances, social media monetisation and business deals.JSW Sports has talents from Olympic sports, football and kabaddi including Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and wrestling star Bajrang Punia.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:53 IST
JSW Sports signs Rishabh, to manage his commercial interests

Star India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has entered into a multi-year contract with JSW Sports, which will look after the cricketer's commercial and marketing rights.

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the USD 13 billion JSW Group conglomerate, on Wednesday announced Pant addition to its growing list of talents. Pant was earlier managed by Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The multi-year association will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricketer.

As part of the association, JSW Sports will manage his image positioning and all his commercial engagements, including brand endorsements and appearances, social media monetisation and business deals.

JSW Sports has talents from Olympic sports, football and kabaddi including Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and wrestling star Bajrang Punia. Pant, who was one of the architects of India's historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday with an unbeaten 89, said he was looking forward to the association. ''I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing to promote sports in India and have seen their dedication towards helping create and sustain a sporting culture in India,'' he said in a statement issued by JSW Sports.

Welcoming Pant to the organisation, Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports, said, ''I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg.

''He truly is a special talent and we are confident that he has all the ingredients to become a global sporting icon.'' PTI SSC PMPM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021