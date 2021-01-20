Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Locked down players should get preferential treatment: Vallverdu

While those in hard quarantine are left to hit balls against mattress in their rooms, the other arrivals are able to spend five hours a day outside to prepare. Vallverdu, who coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, told Reuters in an interview that organisers should try to even things up.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:02 IST
Tennis-Locked down players should get preferential treatment: Vallverdu

Tennis coach Daniel Vallverdu says players who have been locked down in their hotel rooms for 14 days ahead of the Australian Open should get preferential treatment from organisers such as prime practice times and matches scheduled in the cooler hours of the day.

More than 70 players are confined to their rooms and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While those in hard quarantine are left to hit balls against mattress in their rooms, the other arrivals are able to spend five hours a day outside to prepare.

Vallverdu, who coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, told Reuters in an interview that organisers should try to even things up. "Anything we can do to make it a bit more fair for them, it's never going to be completely fair," he said.

"Once they come out of quarantine they're only going to have one or two days maximum to get on court before having their first match. "So any extra days that they can get, and preference and some privileges when it comes to scheduling, I think would be more than fair and hopefully the rest of the playing field will feel the same."

The 34-year-old has worked with some of the biggest names in tennis, including Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, and also represents coaches on the ATP Player Council. The Venezuelan said the Council had been trying to help players get through the hard quarantine and made suggestions to Tennis Australia how things can be made easier for them after they are free from isolation.

"Scheduling, extra practice, preferential treatment when it comes to practice times, extra time on the court," Vallverdu said on a Zoom call. "Match scheduling, playing not in the sunny time of the day, they can play when it cools down a bit, they can get a late start for the tournament, the tournament can start one or two days later if possible."

LOVE BEING HERE Vallverdu spent lot of time watching Netflix and deciding what kind of food to order to his room after arriving in Melbourne but says his days now seem normal as he is allowed to spend five hours outside each day to train Wawrinka.

He would have preferred more time on court just three weeks out from the Grand Slam but has no complaints about arrangements made by organisers. "When we arrived in Melbourne it actually felt like some sort of a movie with how they had set up the players arrival at the airport in a private hangar," he added. "Everything looked very well prepared and extremely safe."

Some players have complained about the conditions, drawing a backlash from Australians, but Vallverdu said the gripes were down to frustration at not being able to train despite testing negative for the virus. "The players are not complaining about the hard quarantine," he said.

"The issue for players is that they have made the trip to Australia to perform as athletes at one of the biggest sporting events in the world and your job is to be prepared to do that. "They're just disappointed that they're not able to prepare, to be ready to do their job the right way. Most players I know absolutely love being here ... it's one of the happiest months of the year for everybody Down Under." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021