Might have been a tad negative at certain stages throughout because we were scared to lose: Clarke

Former skipper Michael Clarke feels Australia lacked the winning attitude that saw the side going down at The Gabba for the first time in 32 years in front of Ajinkya Rahane-led India on Tuesday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:06 IST
Australia cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Former skipper Michael Clarke feels Australia lacked the winning attitude that saw the side going down at The Gabba for the first time in 32 years in front of Ajinkya Rahane-led India on Tuesday. Without regular captain Virat Kohli, Rahane led the side to a historic series win against all odds. Clarke feels Australia was negative in the approach at certain stages and lacked an aggressive mindset.

"I thought we might have been a tad negative at certain stages throughout because we were scared to lose versus attack hard and look to win the game," foxsports.com.au quoted Clarke as saying on Big Sports Breakfast. "At the end of the day, whether we lost with 20 overs left in the game or on the last ball of the game, it didn't matter. We had to win that game to win that trophy," he further said.

"I sort of feel we should have approached the first ball of that game to the last ball of that game with a bit more of that attitude," Clarke added. Even skipper Tim Paine admitted that Australia had failed to capitalise on their chances and let them slip while Indian players stood up to the challenge and won the key moments which allowed them to get over the line.

"We are absolutely disappointed. Whether it was with bat, ball or in the field, every time we had a chance to go ahead of the game, we let it slip. Yesterday, we continuously lost wickets, when we were trying to put our foot down and could not get quite a partnership together. And everytime when India needed to take a wicket, someone managed to do it for them. So, you got to give them the credit," Paine said in the post-match press conference on Tuesday. "They won the key moments. We turned up in Sydney on Day 5 and on Gabba on Day 5 in good positions but could not get the job done. There are somethings we should and could have done better. But at the same time, I think India on both these occasion were great with the bat," he added.

India's historic win also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

